Diesel takes stand against bullying with star-studded new campaign

Diesel has unveiled an anti-bullying campaign featuring a string of stars who have endured online harassment.

The brand’s Hate Couture initiative features Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Bella Thorne Tommy Dorfman and Yoo Ah-in and model Jonathan Bellini and more defiantly sporting items that feature the hurtful words they’ve endured.

In a video promo, Minaj is shown wearing a fur coat emblazoned with the words The Bad Guy while F*ck You, Impostor appears on a shirt worn by Gucci Mane.

A portion of sales from the limited edition pieces, which start at 98 dollars and can be purchased via Diesel’s online store, will go towards the brand’s non-profit organization the OTB foundation.

A statement from the fashion house noted that incorporating the hurtful comments into wearable looks, disempowers them.

“We wanted to create this controversial irony with our clothes,” Renzo Rosso, the Diesel founder and president of OTB Group, It’s the way we have to communicate today. We have to do it with our lifestyle and irony.”

The statement continued, “The more you expose the hate you get treating it with irony and irreverence, the less power it has to cause harm.”

Among the items that will go on sale as part of the socially conscious line includes hoodies and denim jackets. Fans can also be a part of the collection beginning October 6, as customers will be invited to create an item featuring the worst comment they’ve ever received.

Photos courtesy of the brand