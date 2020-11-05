Diesel to launch mobile accessories with TLF

Telecom Lifestyle Fashion (TLF), the licensing specialist and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Strax AB, has signed a global licensing agreement with Italian denim and lifestyle brand Diesel to create mobile accessories.

The agreement, which will run for three years, will launch with a collection featuring protection, power, and universal mobile accessories being brought to market this month.

The collection TLF states will have a “strong focus” on sustainability throughout and will be sold globally on Diesel.com, key online e-commerce portals and known fashion, telecom and electronics retailers.

Commenting on the partnership, Gudmundur Palmason, chief executive of Strax AB, said in a statement: “Diesel is a globally recognised fashion brand with a strong heritage in denim and leather. We have no doubt we will together reset the bar on mobile accessories and see strong demand across the globe from Diesel owned retail, Strax retail customers as well as online marketplaces.”

Based in Tilburg, in the Netherlands, TLF designs, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative accessories for mobile devices under license from the world’s biggest fashion and lifestyle brands.