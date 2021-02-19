Diesel unveils new pop-up store concept

Diesel has unveiled a new pop-up store concept in both Europe and the United States; it is the first such activation envisioned by the label’s creative director Glenn Martens. The European location is situated at Amsterdam PC Hoofstraat, an exclusive premium shopping destination in the Dutch capital. The U.S. pop-up is located at Tyson’s Corner Center, a major retail complex just adjacent to the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Upon entering both spaces, customers are enveloped in Diesel’s “For Successful Living” ethos. The immediate impression is one of boundary-pushing retail, blending a unique atmospheric experience with the physical act of shopping.

These pop-ups pay homage to Diesel’s DNA and heritage. The stores use the company’s red tag aesthetic and hue as a primary design feature. Top to bottom, floor to ceiling, the spaces are painted in Diesel’s famous red. In tandem, elements of discontinuity and transformation are layered into the architecture; a “For Successful Living” logo is distorted and printed across the entirety of both stores, and is only legible when viewed from their entryways. The immersion engages the visitors’ senses on all levels, leaving a strong and lasting impression.

The two pop-ups will feature an assortment of seasonal products for women and men from Diesel’s spring/summer 2021 drops, as well as the brand’s pre-fall 2021 collection. Diesel’s new cultural vision is set to refresh its existing retail model by the end of the year by curating both shopping elements and experiential immersions. This new form of business is the future of physical brand interaction and will be visible by the end of the year in the first Diesel Hub that will open in Shanghai. The company is working with local authorities in Amsterdam and Washington, D.C. in order to strictly adhere to health guidelines and to maintain compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

