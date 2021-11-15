Diesel unveils second doggie capsule collection

Italian fashion label Diesel has unveiled its second petwear collection following the success of the debut capsule in March this year, expanding to include accessories for the first time.

‘Doggie Capsule 02’ is an 8-piece collection directly inspired by the autumn/winter 2021 womenswear and menswear collection for consumers to create a “coordinated mini-me wardrobe” with their dogs.

Available in select stores worldwide and online at diesel.com from this month, the collection features a padded denim jacket with eye-catching cotton piping and sleeves and a teddy camo hoodie with an adjustable draw-string at the hem.

Image: courtesy of Diesel

The “ready-to-walk” collection of apparel, suited for small breeds and puppies, also includes a nylon bomber jacket inspired by vintage Americana with patches of contrasting fabric across the back and a classic grey hoodie with a Diesel logo.

Diesel’s petwear also includes accessories for the first time with a collar, leash and harness, all made in denim and faux leather, with 5Pocket-mirroring metal rivets and hardware. There is also a dog carrier with detachable handles and straps, which juxtaposes denim, nylon and camo patterns to invoke Diesel’s seasonal ready-to-wear look.

The ‘Doggie Capsule 02’ apparel is available in three sizes, 3S, SS and S.

Image: courtesy of Diesel

Image: courtesy of Diesel