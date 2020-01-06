Diesel x Pronounce capsule debuted at London Fashion Week Men’s

Diesel has teamed up with label Pronounce for an 18-piece unisex ready-to-wear and denim collection.

Part of the capsule collection was debuted during Pronounce’s autumn 2020 fashion show in London on Saturday, while the full collection will be revealed during Shanghai Fashion Week in March.

The collection, which is characterised by watermarks, tie-dye, contrasting stitching details and eye-catching logo graphics, will be available to buy in China and at certain Diesel stores from the end of March.

Photo: Diesel x Pronounce capsule collection

Yushan Li and Jun Zho, the founders of Pronounce and also guest designers of Pitti Uomo’s June 2019 edition, travelled to Diesel HQ in Breganze, Italy to develop the collection. In Breganze, Li and Zho said they were inspired by Diesel’s 40-year history after surfing through an archive of over 175,000 garments.

“What inspired us enormously was Diesel’s path from start to finish where every step counts. We were inspired by those steps in the creative process,” the founders said in a statement.

Renzo Rosso, the founder of Diesel, added: “I am impressed with the pieces and details Yushan and Jun have chosen from our archives, but also how they have interpreted them in the most modern way. Some of them are prototypes that never went into production because they were too disturbing at the time. All my compliments!“