Dillard’s launches Courtney Grow for Antonio Melani

Dillard’s has launched a capsule collection with fashion influencer Courtney Grow under its exclusive Antonio Melani brand.

The Courtney Grow for Antonio Melani limited-edition capsule collection has been designed to reflect the Utah-based influencer’s sophisticated style. It offers “fresh transitional and fall styling” options including dresses, sportswear, coats, footwear and a handbag.

Commenting on the collaboration, Grow said in a statement: “For a gal who started doing this with the modest hope of one day no longer having to justify all my clothing purchases to my husband - to end up collaborating with Dillard’s to produce this beautiful collection is truly beyond unbelievable.”

Image: Dillard’s; Courtney Grow for Antonio Melani

Antonio Melani is Dillard’s largest women’s apparel brand. The high-end brand evokes sophistication through tailoring, catering for modern women with an emphasis on luxury fabrications.

The collaboration with Grow is available online at dillards.com with select pieces available in 248 Dillard’s locations across the US.