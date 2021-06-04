Dior announces two Dioriviera collection pop-up stores in Mykonos

Dior has opened two pop-up stores in Mykonos, showcasing the Dioriviera capsule designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The summer wardrobe is on show at two locations including a pop-up store in the center of Chora and a two-level space in Nammos Village.

The stores feature delicate sailor-striped tops, Mitzah scarves, and J’Adior bracelets from the Dioriviera concept. Other Dior essentials for summer and decorative pieces are also available at the stores.

Dior

Dior’s cruise collection will be revealed on June 17 in Athens and is expected to generate a large interest in the Parisian brand.

Last year Dior launched three Dioriviera stores in Italy following a fashion show in Puglia.