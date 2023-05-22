Dior channels Frida Kahlo in Cruise 2024 collection

As the archways of the Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso lit up, luxury brand Dior unveiled its Cruise 2024 collection reflecting the heritage of the museum’s home country of Mexico.

The iconic venue for the show was selected due to its ties to Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, who was at the core of creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest collection and had studied at the famed cultural centre.

Through the line, defined largely by silk lace and intricate jacquards, Kahlo was celebrated, particularly for her use of clothing as a platform for protest, proclamation and affirmation.

Dior Cruise 2024. Image: Dior

Dior Cruise 2024. Image: Dior

This could be seen in the incorporation of meta-morphed pieces, with cocooning silhouettes and butterfly motifs integrated into both prints and corsetry.

Large collars were formed using heavy silk or cotton draped over black velvet, while colourful embroidery further referenced traditional Mexican craftsmanship.

To design the collection, Chiuri worked alongside local artisans to co-create such pieces with their ateliers, resulting in a selection of dresses and shirts that aimed to drive a story of femininity intertwined with the natural environment.

Dior Cruise 2024. Image: Dior

Dior Cruise 2024. Image: Dior

While Kahlo appeared to be at the centre of Dior’s decision to host a show in Mexico, the country does already hold great significance to the French luxury house, which has been known to draw inspiration from culture and travel into its collections.

In fact, one of the brand’s first dresses was named ‘Mexico’, with later pieces taking on similar titles such as ‘Acapulco’ or ‘Mexique’.

The event also drew in an impressive crowd of both local and international celebrity figures, including actress Naomi Watts, musician Alicia Keys and Mexico’s Karla Souza.

Dior Cruise 2024. Image: Dior