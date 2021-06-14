Dior collaborates with Sacai for first co-branded collection

Dior and Japanese luxury brand Sacai have revealed a co-branded collection.

Dior made the announcement on social media, revealing the capsule for its Spring 2022 collection represents a fusion of the identities and cultures of the French and Japanese houses.

The capsule includes designs in shades of black, blue, white, and cream. Dior also stated on social media, “The hybridization that is a signature of the guest designer Chitose Abe’s work comes through in the use of patching and layering in a mix of materials, imbuing classic wardrobe components with fresh urban energy, a nod to streetwear with Parisian polish.”

The collaboration will launch in November 2021.