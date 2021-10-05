Dior debuts fitness equipment line in collaboration with Technogym

Luxury fashion house Dior has stepped further into the wellness market, with the release of fitness equipment developed in collaboration with sports specialists Technogym.

The line supplements the house’s recent Dior Vibe collection, an elegant sportswear range designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Dior 2022 Cruise show.

The Dior and Technogym Limited Edition collection sees a number of high-end sports equipment see a Dior redesign. A gym ball, multifunctional weight bench and treadmill are part of the selection getting a luxury treatment, as well as a number of fitness accessories including branded dumbbells.

The Dior founder’s lucky star symbol has also been implemented into the designs, as well as the name ‘Christian Dior’ which is embellished with contrasting stripes in a further reference to the house’s signature style.

Dior’s first gym collection will be available to purchase in January 2022, with only a handful of the high-end sports equipment on offer.