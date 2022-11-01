Dior launches capsule collection with Thebe Magugu

Dior has teamed up with 2019 LVMH Prize winner Thebe Magugu on a capsule collection in support of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP).

Magugu, the youngest recipient of the LVMH Prize and the first African to receive the honour, was invited by Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri to reinterpret the house’s iconic ‘New Look’ through his own contemporary feminist vision.

The South African-based designer reimagined Dior’s hallmark New Look cinched jacket as a cotton T-shirt featuring a motif of two female silhouettes holding hands to represent sisterhood. The T-shirt, produced in South Africa, also has bright yellow straps to allow the wearer to highlight their waist.

Image: Dior by Travys Owen

The sisterhood motif is also emblazoned on the Dior Book Tote, fully embroidered with the blue multicolour Dior Oblique motif, the Diorcamp bag, and combined with the classic Dior constellation motif on a silk scarf.

Completing the collection is a feather-light tulle skirt with pleats underlining symmetrical effects and a hat with two yellow drawstrings.

Image: Dior by Travys Owen

The limited-edition capsule is available in select Dior flagship boutiques and online. The French fashion house has also made a donation to CTAOP, established in 2007 by actress Theron to uplift the health, education, and safety of youth in Southern Africa. Theron is also a brand ambassador for Dior and the longtime face of the J’Adore perfume.

Image: Dior