Dior launches digital ‘Love Chain’ campaign

Christian Dior have launched a new digital initiative named ‘Love Chain’, with the hope of offering young Kenyan women an education. The french fashion house posted a three minute, black and white video on Youtube, Instagram, Twitter and Sina Weibo to launch the campaign, posing the question: “And you, what would you do for love?”

The video features ‘Dior muses, iconic stars, influencers and top models’ including Natalie Portman, Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence as well as ‘inspired anonymous folks and young artists in the making’ according to the brand, each taking their turn to answer the question.

The digital campaign aims to encourage viewers to ask themselves the same question, and respond with their own social post, adding #diorlovechain, whilst also nominating their peers to answer the question too.

For each response with #diorlovechain posted online, Dior will donate one dollar to the WE Charity, in particular the WE Schools program in Kenya which works to provide an education for young women, and is already backed by Dior muse Natalie Portman.

Speaking of the campaign in an interview with WWD, Claude Martinez, president and chief executive officer of Parfums Christian Dior said the idea of the campaign is “to give the floor to people to talk about the universal and timeless theme of love, and what they would do for love.” Adding,“it’s in the spirit of the times [to] give people a voice.”

The digital campaign is also accompanied by three walls situated in New York’s Soho, Los Angeles’ Venice and Melrose Avenue, hand painted with the text “And You, What Would You Do for Love?” With another set to be unveiled in Brooklyn on September 11.

Selected #diorlovechain response posts will also be shown on Dior.com, with a number of them chosen for a travelling exhibition, set to launch in Shanghai in 2018.

The campaign has already gained over 7,000 views on Youtube and is set to continue until the end of 2017.

Screenshot courtesy of Dior, Love Chain Video Youtube