Dior launches new podcast Dior Talks

- Dale Arden Chong |
-
Dior is getting into the podcast game. The French fashion house is adding the media form to its creative initiatives with a series titled “Dior Talks.” According to the description, the new series — which is the first for the luxury label — was created to offer a look into the Dior world and the “contemporary Dior mind.”
Hosted by London-based writer, curator, and art historian Katy Hessel, Dior Talks will feature conversations between creatives who have a lasting impact on the brand culturally, intellectually, and artistically. With its debut season focusing on feminist art, Dior Talks — which already has two episodes available for listeners — includes a discussion with the label’s creative director for womenswear, Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Dior Talks, which officially launched on Mar. 8, is available now on Dior’s web page dedicated to the show.
Photo courtesy of Dior