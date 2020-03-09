Dior launches new podcast Dior Talks

Dior is getting into the podcast game. The French fashion house is adding the media form to its creative initiatives with a series titled “Dior Talks.” According to the description, the new series — which is the first for the luxury label — was created to offer a look into the Dior world and the “contemporary Dior mind.”

Hosted by London-based writer, curator, and art historian Katy Hessel, Dior Talks will feature conversations between creatives who have a lasting impact on the brand culturally, intellectually, and artistically. With its debut season focusing on feminist art, Dior Talks — which already has two episodes available for listeners — includes a discussion with the label’s creative director for womenswear, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Dior Talks, which officially launched on Mar. 8, is available now on Dior’s web page dedicated to the show.