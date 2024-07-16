Dior names Lewis Hamilton as brand ambassador and guest designer

French fashion house Dior has named British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton as a brand ambassador for men’s fashion and guest designer for a new lifestyle capsule collection launching in October.

Hamilton has worked with Dior designer Kim Jones on a capsule collection centred around skiing and snowboarding to reflect “an alternate side to his sporting and personal life,” while championing Africa and sustainable design.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jones said in a statement: “We share a love of nature, a desire to celebrate Africa and an interest in the artisanal process and techniques that unite craftspeople in Africa with the savoir-faire of the Dior ateliers.

“Added to that, this collection also reflects Lewis’ sporting side, his virtuosity and our functionality. All in all, the way things came together happened very organically and enjoyably.”

Dior Men's lifestyle capsule collection by Lewis Hamilton

The capsule collection combines streetwear and outdoors with casual suiting in traditional Dior tweeds and new African weaves, alongside slouchy denim, knits, sweats and fleeces, made partly in organic or recycled textiles, as well as technical clothing by Japanese ski apparel maker Descente, a long-time collaborator of Dior, featuring woven pieces created by artisanal weavers in Burkina Faso.

The range also includes Dior-branded snowboards, wraparound eyewear, and specially developed multi-layered, micro-fibre snow sneakers, designed to be “simultaneously casual and day-to-day while technically able to be worn and perform with a board on the slopes”.

Dior Men's lifestyle capsule collection by Lewis Hamilton

On the design approach for the collection, Lewis added: “Focussing on conscious choices and pushing boundaries with each piece, while merging my roots in Africa – drawing from their fabrics and believing in natural materials, as well as vibrant colours and powerful energy – has been so inspiring.

“I hope people everywhere feel good in these garments we designed so carefully.”

The collection will be available in boutiques and on dior.com from October 17.

Dior Men's lifestyle capsule collection by Lewis Hamilton

Dior Men's lifestyle capsule collection by Lewis Hamilton

Dior Men's lifestyle capsule collection by Lewis Hamilton