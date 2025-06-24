Dior offers first look at Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection with Mbappé campaign

Jonathan Anderson’s first collection for the house of Dior is one of the most highly anticipated debuts of the coming fashion season. To give fans a glimpse of what to expect, the French luxury label has tapped footballer Kylian Mbappé for a teaser campaign, hinting at a men's collection rife with tailoring.

Anderson, who is set to unveil his vision for Dior during a show on June 27, was tapped as the house’s creative director following a long tenure at the Spanish fashion house Loewe, which, like Dior, also sits under the wing of LVMH.

Little is currently known about the direction the Northern Irish designer will take for his debut, with the brand’s CEO, Delphine Arnault, only sharing that he is to draw inspiration from “the fabulous story of Monsieur Dior and the codes he created”.

Dior Men's Summer 2026 teaser campaign. Credits: Dior.

As suspense for his first collection heightens, Dior has dropped a new visual campaign featuring Mbappé as the star, teasing suit looks for the summer 2026 line.

In both the imagery and corresponding videos, the footballer and Dior brand ambassador can be seen wearing tailored pieces, including a grey suit paired with a striped shirt and tie, as well as a classic-looking black tuxedo.

Speaking on why Mbappé was chosen for the campaign, Anderson said the sportsman was “the voice of a generation and an inspiration to many people in the world of sport and beyond”. “These films show the charm and charisma that make him the perfect ambassador for his house,” Anderson added.

Anderson will be the first designer since Dior’s eponymous founder to lead all divisions of the storied French brand, including womenswear, menswear and haute couture.