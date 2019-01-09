Dior reschedules show after Paris protests

France's yellow vests are making international headlines for their protests, and have now disrupted the Paris Fashion Week: Men's calendar. Dior has been forced to move their men's show a day earlier from 5 p.m. on January 19 to 6 p.m. on January 18. As most government protests typically take place across the country on Saturdays, Dior thought this the wisest move for the safety of their attendees. The location of the show has still yet to be disclosed.

Dior's men's show is one of the most highly anticipated since Kim Jones, former menswear artistic director of Louis Vuitton, took over the brand. Dior Homme will be taking a timeslot in between Comme des Garçons Homme Plus and Balmain Homme.

The protests began over a fuel tax, but have since become about the state of the working class in France. The protests have been known to turn violent and have caused an escalating crisis for the French government. Luxury stores and businesses have been known to be a target for protesters.

Luxury brands have actually begun closing their stores on Saturdays to avoid damage and looting of their stores. The world's eyes are on France to see how they respond to this continued crisis.

photo: Dior.com