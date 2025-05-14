Dior reveals location for cruise show in Rome

French fashion house Dior has unveiled that it will showcase its upcoming cruise collection at Villa Albani Torlonia, an 18th-century villa in Rome with a spectacular garden.

In a short statement, Dior said the villa, which houses “a secret treasure trove of ancient roman wonders,” will for the first time open its gates to host the Dior 2026 cruise show.

“The elegance of the silhouettes dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri will shine within this outstanding cradle of neoclassicism. A symbolic tribute to the powerful and perpetually reinvented cultural ties uniting Italy and the House since it was founded,” added Dior.

The Dior show will take place on May 27.

Dior has previously showcased its cruise show at other historical locations, including Scotland’s picturesque Drummond Castle last year and at the Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso museum in Mexico City.