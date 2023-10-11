Dior to create ‘Carousel of Dreams’ at Saks for festive season

French luxury fashion house Dior will transform Saks' New York flagship into a winter wonderland for the holiday season with a reimagined light show experience.

Dior’s ‘Carousel of Dreams’ at Saks for the Christmas period will combine a digital pop-up, featuring exclusive Dior products on Saks.com, alongside a complete visual takeover of the department store’s New York flagship and a dedicated pop-up on its beauty floor for Dior Parfums.

The partnership marks the first time Saks has collaborated with a fashion house to offer an immersive holiday experience and aims to bring together two luxury fashion brands for New Yorkers and visitors from across the globe.

A highlight of Dior’s ‘Carousel of Dreams’ at Saks, running from November 20 to January 5, 2024, is the reimagined light show experience, which will be a complete visual takeover of Saks’ 10-story-tall facade and promises to be the “most extensive holiday window display Saks has ever created in collaboration with a brand partner”.

While on Saks.com, Dior will host its first-ever digital pop-up, offering the only place to shop all categories of Dior merchandise anywhere other than Dior.com. The pop-up will include women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories, baby, maison and La Collection Privée Christian Dior.

Women’s products will include Dior’s cruise 2024 and signature collections, featuring select items exclusive to Saks. Men’s products will feature Dior’s spring 2024 collection and Denim capsule, permanent collections and the spring 2024 capsule, which saks.com will exclusively pre-launch. Dior Maison products include a new collection that echoes the inspirations of the Dior cruise 2024 show.

Last festive season, Dior partnered with Harrods in London, transforming the luxury department store into a giant glittering gingerbread house. Dior took over 44 window displays and illuminated the façade of the Knightsbridge store with stars, roses and flowers, as well as offering a café and two exclusive pop-up shops.