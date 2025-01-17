Dior to hold autumn 2025 show in Kyoto, Japan

French luxury house Dior has revealed Kyoto, Japan, to be the location of its next destination show. The city’s garden of Toji will be host to the event, which is scheduled to take place April 15, 2025.

Intended as a celebration of the house’s “strong ties with Japan”, the runway will be a showcase of Dior’s autumn 2025 collection by creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. In a release, the brand said the event was “a tribute to the passion for this fascinating country cultivated by Christian Dior and his successors”, reflecting “a new chapter at the convergence of tradition and reinvention”.

Dior has continued to travel the globe to stage collection presentations in culturally significant locations. It is currently set to hold its next cruise show in Rome, Italy, in May, a sunnier landscape than its prior host of Scotland where, at Drummond Castle, it exhibited a cruise collection reminiscent of the Queen of Scots.

Japan has remained an integral part of Dior’s lifespan, having previously inspired the brand’s namesake designer to “combine modernism and tradition”, Florence Müller, the curator of its 2022 exhibition in the Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo, said. “With the first agreements signed in 1953 between Dior and Japanese textile companies of prestige, it was also the beginning of a fruitful cultural and artistic dialogue that lives on today,” Müller added.