Dior to show collection in Los Angeles next spring

Fashion designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, who works under design house Dior, has taken to Los Angeles for her next show. For her first cruise collection with the brand, Chiuri has confirmed showing in the city on May 11.

At the moment, there are no public details disclosed about the fashion event to take place this upcoming spring. As reported by WWD, Chiuri confirmed that the cruise collection will show on the West Coast with the set date. However, it’s not explicitly stated why Dior chose this location for the fashion show. It could be due to the fact that other fashion designers such as Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, and Rebecca Minkoff have all chosen Los Angeles for their spring shows. Currently, Dior has not publicly stated any reasoning on this venue choice.

Chiuri joined the Dior team in September, after leaving Valentino. The French luxury goods and ready-to-wear brand has shown previously at Paris Fashion Week. Debuting in Los Angeles for spring will only further add to the emergence of elite designers moving to the West Coast for their shows.