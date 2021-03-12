Dior to show women's pre-fall collection in Shanghai

Dior has plans to stage a physical show in Shanghai for women’s pre-fall 2021. The new collection with be inspired by Dior muse Mitzah Bricard and fashion entrepreneur Elio Fiorucci. Dior is planning to show around the line at the Long Museum West Bund on April 12 during Shanghai Fashion Week. Dior has stated that the show will art touch on art references ranging from the Pop Art of Richard Hamitlon to the New Futurism of Marco Lodola.

Shanghai is becoming a popular site for fashion shows, with Louis Vuitton have shown their menswear collection there last year. It’s one of the few countries where brands can stage physical shows, given how successful China was with curtailing the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will mark a rare moment for Dior, as their women’s pre-fall collection typically isn’t shown in a runway show format. However, the brand has a year of runway shows to make up for after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic last year which resulted in cancelled cruise collection and physical ready-to-wear shows.

photo: courtesy of Dior