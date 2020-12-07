Dior to unveil men's pre-fall collection on Twitch

Well, this is certainly a first in fashion history. Dior has announced their latest pre-fall collection will be debuting on streaming platform Twitch in lieu of an in-person fashion show. The collection will also feature Dior’s latest collaboration with artist Kenny Scharf. The show will debut on December 8 at 2 p.m. CET on Dior.com.

With the global coronavirus pandemic upending travel, Dior’s usual approach to showing pre-fall had to take a different format. Last year, the brand debuted their men’s pre-fall collection at Art Basel in Miami Beach, but this year Art Basel has been cancelled.

Brands have been trying to find new ways to debut collections in the wake of the upheaval of the traditional runway show format. Balenciaga recently debuted their latest collection via a video game and Chanel did a video format show for their Métier d’Art collection where A-list actress Kristin Stewart was the only guest in attendance.

photo: via Dior.com