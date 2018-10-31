Dior unveils first men's campaign by Kim Jones

During Paris men's fashion week last June Kim Jones unveiled his first menswear collection for Dior. The catwalk was decorated with giant floral sculptures by American artist Kaws, who's work is also featured in Jones' first campaign images, released this week.

Photographed by Steven Meisel, the campaign features a pale pink background and floral sculptures made out of over 70,000 flowers. It also features royal model Nikolai, Prince of Denmark, who walked the SS19 catwalk show.

“I wanted the advertising to reflect the spirit of the men’s summer show and the beauty of Dior,” Jones told WWD. “I’ve always wanted to work with Kaws, I think he’s super chic and also his work speaks to a lot of people.”

Photo credit: Dior SS19 by Steven Meisel, source Dior