Dior uses AR function on Instagram to market sunglasses

Dior is using augmented reality to allow consumers to try on sunglasses from the comfort of their own smartphones. The brand has launched a new filter on Instagram that allows users to add the DiorSoLight sunglasses onto their face in the image.

The luxury brand had previously tested a similar virtual try-on feature for its DiorColorQuake sunglasses, using Facebook last September. A spokesperson from Dior told WWD that the brand finds AR integrations on social media to be beneficial in boosting traction to both the brand and its productions.

“The filter can also be tried by someone who sees a friend using it on Instagram Stories, which means Instagram AR filters are basically designed to go viral. They represent a huge growth opportunity," the spokesperson said.

Users can access the Dior filter through Instagram Stories. In addition to allowing people to add the DiorSoLight sunglasses to their image, it also offers the option to add a Christian Dior-branded headband and fun backgrounds.