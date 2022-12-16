Disney celebrates 100th anniversary with new Givenchy capsule

Luxury brand Givenchy has teamed up again with Disney to celebrate the entertainment company’s 100th anniversary and the upcoming Lunar New Year.

The duo’s new capsule collection stars archival character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, falling in line with the Year of the Rabbit in 2023.

First created in 1927 to star alongside Mickey Mouse, Oswald returned to the studio’s production earlier this year in a new short film for the first time in nearly 95 years.

To create the collection, Givenchy’s creative director Matthew Williams sourced inspiration from an international setting, working with Disney to create a line that fused Oswald’s character with the brand’s aesthetic.

The result is a line for men and women consisting of collectible statement pieces that look to “capture the spirit of adventure”, a press release read.

Givenchy x Disney, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit collection. Image: Julian Klincewicz and Walt Disney Animation Studios

Items include a varsity jacket with co-branded lettering, an oversized shirt with matching shorts, a number of denim pieces with colourful motifs and t-shirts in a variety of colours with printed messaging.

Hoodies, tanks and track pants, each incorporating 4G emblem branding, are also a part of the line.

Further collectible items include Disney x Givenchy tennis shoes, totes, cross-body bags, card carriers and phone cases, among other pieces.

As part of the drop, shoppers can use a Snapchat augmented reality (AR) lens featuring Oswald painting the sky and displaying passport stamps highlighting five cities.

Beginning December 30, the lens will become shoppable and link to the Givenchy site.

The collection itself will be available December 16 at select pop-ups in China, Singapore and Tokyo, and will become available globally December 30.