Disney celebrating Donald Duck with fashion collaborations

The Walt Disney Company is kicking off the 90th anniversary of its beloved character Donald Duck in June with a host of apparel, jewellery, and accessory collaborations with global brands such as Adidas, Asos and Pandora.

Liz Shortreed, senior vice president of Disney's global softlines and global brand strategy, said in a statement: "Donald Duck's relatable and endearing frustrations with everyday life have made him one of the world's most famous personalities, so we knew we had to make sure to celebrate him in a big way.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with some of retail's biggest brands to bring fans an array of Donald Duck products like never before."

Donald Duck, who made his debut in 1934, is no stranger to fashion collaborations, having previously graced collections with Karl Lagerfeld and Gucci.

Disney Donald Duck 90th anniversary – American Tourister Credits: Disney / American Tourister

In celebration of 90 years, Donald Duck will be gracing collaborations with Adidas, Asos, American Tourister, Citizen, Disney Store, Funko, and Pandora, as well as North American brands, including Baublebar, BoxLunch, Hot Topic, Loungefly and RSVLTS.

Highlights include Adidas Superstar shoes for kids adorned with Donald Duck, an oversized sweatshirt from Asos featuring a Donald Duck print, charms by Pandora, and a girls knitted blue cardigan by Her Universe.

There is also a short-sleeved shirt from RSVLTS, featuring 'how-to' drawing notes for Donald Duck in a homage to the artist’s sketchbook from 1937, earrings by Baublebar, camo-printed luggage from American Tourister, and nautical-inspired bags with Loungefly.

Disney Donald Duck 90th anniversary – Pandora Credits: Disney / Pandora