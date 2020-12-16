Disney collaborates with Amazon Fashion for kidswear

Amazon Fashion and Disney have teamed up to create a “fun and playful clothing collection” catering for kids aged between 2 and 12 years old.

The new kidswear collections, available only on Amazon Fashion, are in collaboration with Amazon’s private brands Spotted Zebra and Amazon Essentials, catering for both girls and boys.

The collection features several Disney characters from Frozen, Aladdin, and Cinderella, as well as Marvel superheroes including Spider-Man, as well as Star Wars characters.

There is a wide range of styles available including dresses, button-down shirts, T-shirts, skirts and leggings, which are available in an array of colourful prints and styles.

The Disney x Amazon Fashion prices range from 13.49 - 24.99 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Amazon