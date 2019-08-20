Disney on Broadway commissions 10 FIT students

Disney is celebrating 25 years of Disney on Broadway, acknowledging its work licensing Broadway productions in New York City and around the world. To commemorate the occasion, the company is teaming with another New York institution, the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT).

Disney on Broadway has commissioned ten FIT students to create contemporary fashion looks inspired by its leading female characters. The participating FIT students were selected from an applicant pool with nearly 100 submissions.

The students' designs are for the characters of Jane from Tarzan, Rafiki from The Lion King, Elsa from Frozen, Anna from Frozen, Nala from The Lion King, Jasmine from Aladdin, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Katherine from Newsies, Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Mary Poppins.

"We are delighted to partner with FIT and their talented students on this special design challenge," said Robin Wyatt, vice president of marketing for Disney Theatrical Productions, in a statement. "Each designer created contemporary sketches that are all unique interpretations of our beloved Disney on Broadway characters and we look forward to seeing their garments come to fruition."

Garments will be displayed in FIT's Art and Design Gallery from September 19 through October 6.

Photos: Disney Theatrical Productions