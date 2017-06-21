Disney partners with OTIS for student design challenge

Disney just debuted a new series in which fashion students can participate in a design challenge. The Disney Design Challenge consists of 12 designers that will come up with collections inspired by Walt Disney's Animated Film Frozen.

The fashion series will include a group of young students from the OTIS College of Arts and Design in Los Angeles. The designers will work against each other to create and design apparel that incorporates the style and essence of Frozen. As the series in based in the city, contestants are likely to add a twist of L.A. fashion to their themed clothing lines. While the clothing will center on the lead characters of the movie, (Elsa and Anna), the students will also have these three city themes to chose from: Downtown Chic, Beach Boho, and Hollywood Glam.

The three winners will have their collections recreated and available for purchase right after. These winners will also receive scholarships for their final year of fashion school in order to further pursue their careers in the fashion industry. Also, the 11 winning pieces (which will consist of eight women's and three men's designs) will retail from 100 to 300 dollars on e-commerce site Nineteenth Amendment, according to WWD. “True to our mission, we believe that combining creativity with technology leads to the future of fashion and both Disney and Otis are great partners in bringing that vision to life,” Amanda Curtis and Gemma Sole, cofounders of Nineteenth Amendment, told the publication.

Below, Disney has released the first episode of the series.

The final episode for the fashion series will be on July 14, with episodes every Friday leading up to the finale. They will be available for purchase on NinteenthAmendment.com after the final episode, once the winners are announced.

Source: Disney / OTIS