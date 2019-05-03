Dita launches Dita-Lancier

Dita has announced the launch of Dita-Lancier, a new range of lenses designed for use in land, sea, and air environments paired with a universal frame design system. The brand is taking innovative steps toward performance enhanced lenses beyond the range of UV and glare protection.

The new Dita-Lancier collection combines lightweight, impact-resistant qualities of polycarbonate with optical clarity and scratch resistant nearly that of glass. Each Dita-Lancier lens features a specialized color enhancement designed for the trifecta of environments and can be adapted to most prescriptions.

The Dita-Land Lens was developed for everyday activities including driving, running, and cycling, featuring polarization technology that reduces blinding glare while retaining natural depth perception. The Dita-Sea Lens was developed for everyday activities on or near the water like sailing, fishing and beach activities, featuring embedded polarization technology that eliminates most surface glare without sacrificing contrast on open water. The Dita-Air Lens was developed for everyday activities in the altitude like flying, skiing, hiking, enhances contrast and color for visual precision and minimal distortion at every elevation.

Each Dita-Lancier frame is crafted using some of the same materials and techniques that the brand is well known for including adjustable nose pads and temple tips composed of titanium and crystal grey injection-molded rubber. Titanium One boasts a lightweight, slender profile and features an integrated hinge, Titanium Two is crafted from titanium wire with an innovative integrated tension spring and flex stop, and the Acetate & Titanium combines acetate with the lightweight flexibility of titanium, and finished with Dita’s signature hex screws.

For the launch of Dita-Lancier the company courted several brand ambassadors including Formula One Racers Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly for Dita-Land, Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Sailor of the Year Peter Burling for Dita-Sea, and five-time U.S. National Champion and decorated acrobatic pilot Kirby Chambliss for Dita-Air. In a statement, Chambliss said it was “an honor to have been chosen as the brand ambassador for the Lancier Air collection. Dita isn’t afraid to break new ground in quality, style, and design.”

Price points for the collection range from 175 dollars to 499 dollars. The collection launches this month at Dita flagship stores and select retail stores globally.