Dita launches limited-edition sunglasses inspired by Elvis Presley & Marilyn Monroe

Luxury eyewear brand Dita has launched not one, but two commemorative sunglasses that celebrate and honor the enduring style legacies of Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe.

Launched in time for what would have been Elvis Presley's 90th birthday and the late Marilyn's centennial, the frames, the Elvis-inspired Grand-Decade, and the Marilyn MM.100 frames reflect both the icon's unique sense of style and personality into one-of-a-kind accessories.

DITA EYEWEAR UNVEILS LIMITED-EDITION ELVIS PRESLEY “GRAND-DECADE” AND MARILYN MONROE “MM.100” SUNGLASSES Credits: Dita

"Elvis and Marilyn each defined what it means to be a 'Category of One,'" said Cody Cho, VP of Brand Protection at Dita, in a statement. "Our team re-imagined their most recognizable style signatures—oversized aviators for Elvis, cat-eyes for Marilyn—through the precision lens of Japanese engineering. The result is eyewear that feels both steeped in pop-culture history and unmistakably modern."

The frames, which bring together the best of Hollywood heritage with Japanese craftsmanship, pay tribute to the genre-spanning influence these late icons retain.

DITA EYEWEAR UNVEILS LIMITED-EDITION ELVIS PRESLEY “GRAND-DECADE” AND MARILYN MONROE “MM.100” SUNGLASSES Credits: Dita

The Grand-Decade is an oversized aviator style, made from titanium, enamel, and premium acetate with a floating crown bridge and wire-mesh accents, while the MM.100 is a classic cat-eye style made from Japanese acetate with contemporary skived detailing and a custom wire-core that glitters like diamonds. The Grand-Decase is available in two colorways and retails for 1405 US dollars, while the MM.100 comes in five colorways and retails for 595 US dollars.

Both frames are now available for sale in select Dita flagship locations and online at www.dita.com.