DITA launches new customization collection and experience

Eyewear brand Dita has launched a new bespoke collection and experience, Inovati™, where customers have the option to completely customize their frames by selecting each detail, from the frame to the lens color and the addition of precious stones, gems, and diamonds.

Using 3D customization technology, customers will be able to personalize their Dita Inovati™ eyewear frames by choosing their own frame color and lens color and adding hand-placed gemstones on different parts of the frame, including the temples and brow bar.

A first for the eyewear industry, the exclusive collection and experience is set to launch in Dita flagship stores on January 20th.

“With Inovati™, Dita is stepping into the future, evolving beyond eyewear to become a leader in the consumer 3D customization experience,” said Cody Cho, Vice President of Dita, in a statement. “We’re proud to be the first to offer this unprecedented level of personalization and craftsmanship, setting a new benchmark for what luxury can be.”

Following the launch of the Inovati™ in its flagship stores, Dita is set to introduce the collection and experience in select global wholesale accounts worldwide. Prices for the Inovati™ custom frames will range from 1,700 dollars to 20,000 dollars and up, depending on the precious games used and preferred material selection.