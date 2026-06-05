Dita & Ronaldinho unveil new eyewear collaboration ahead of World Cup

Luxury eyewear brand Dita has partnered with none other than global football legend Ronaldinho to create a special eyewear collection.

Timed to launch just ahead of the World Cup kickoff in Mexico, the collection sees Ronaldinho apply his well-documented style with Dita's bold, sculptural approach to design and Dita Lancier take on technical performance.

Ronaldinho x Dita Eyewear launch collection Credits: Dita

“Soccer has always been about creativity, confidence, and joy,” said Ronaldinho in a statement. “Working with Dita allowed me to bring that same energy into eyewear pieces that feel bold, technical, and refined at the same time. This collection represents my style and my passion for excellence.” The Ronaldinho x Dita collection features three handcrafted frames produced in Dita's Japanese ateliers, with silhouettes inspired by Ronaldinho's personal flair and Brazilian cultural roots. Two styles are inspired by the Dita Lancier performance range: the LSA-119, a rimless titanium frame with soft-touch nose pads and hydrophobic anti-reflective lenses, and the LSA-404, a rectangular acetate-titanium construction with flex temples and the same lens specification.

Ronaldinho x Dita Eyewear launch collection Credits: Dita

The third style, the Dita Dubsignal, is a large-format navigator built on a titanium chassis with oversized Japanese acetate rims and pressed line detailing throughout.

“Ronaldinho is a global symbol of artistry and individuality in sport,” said Cody Cho, Vice President of Dita, in a statement. “As global soccer takes center stage this summer, it felt natural to celebrate his legacy through design. These styles reflect the movement, lightness, and creativity he brought to the game, interpreted through Dita's lens of precision and craftsmanship.”

All three limited-edition styles offer 100 percent UVA/UVB protection. The Ronaldinho x Dita collection is available online and in select Dita stores and retails between 345 and 895 dollars.