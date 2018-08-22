Diversity, wellness and model privacy at NYFW: A note from the CFDA

Dear Friends,

Model safety continues to be a top focus during New York Fashion Week. That is why we expanded the CFDA Health Initiative to the Initiative for Health, Safety, and Diversity.

As we approach the next season of shows Sept.6-12, the CFDA is working to ensure the week celebrates American creativity and diversity while protecting the wellness and safety of models.

America is a country based on diversity and inclusion, and our industry should reflect this. Please bear this in mind when casting your shows.

Privacy backstage is something models want and deserve, and that is why the CFDA is again working with IMG and Pier 59 Studios to ensure that there are private backstage changing rooms. These are exclusively sanctioned for models, allowing talent to dress and undress in privacy. We encourage designers and producers to create private changing areas in all venues not just at Spring Studios and Pier 59.

We also believe working with age-appropriate models is paramount to their well-being. We always recommended not working with models under 16 but in light of recent revelations, we now encourage you to consider only working with models aged 18 and over.

To learn more, please read the CFDA’s Initiative for Health, Safety and Diversity here.

Thank you for your support as we continue to make NYFW an inclusive, safer, and stronger week.

– The CFDA

