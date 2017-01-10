DKNY cancels show for NYFW

​

Alongside designers such as Tommy Hilfiger and Tom Ford, DKNY has decided not to show in New York for fashion week this year. However, instead of merging to Los Angeles like fellow designers, the fashion house is planning to skip having a show at all.

The show was scheduled originally on February 15 as part of New York Fashion Week. As reported by WWD, Donna Karan International has decided to have appointments at their showroom instead. The empty slot for NYFW hasn't been filled yet, according to the publication. At the moment, DKNY has yet to release a public statement on the decision.

NYFW is still slated to continue in February with confirmed designers such as Derek Lam. Zadig & Voltaire is also going to debut at the East Coast show for the first time, straying away from their usual Paris show. As many designers are choosing new locations for their shows and DKNY has decided to cancel, it seems that NYFW may be lacking this year in designer attendance.