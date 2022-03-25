DKNY opens digital store during Metaverse Fashion Week

Metaverse marketplace Renovi has teamed up with seven brands on the opening of digital stores in Decentraland. The string of launches comes as part of the ongoing Metaverse Fashion Week, which will run until March 27.

DKNY and Charles & Keith are among the brands set to showcase their virtual products during the event, as well as luxury label Privé Porter and Burning Man-inspired, phygital brand Wyld Flwr.

The bespoke stores include logos and branding, with each space mirroring individual brand identities. Web3 platform Threedium also worked with the brands on the production of digital wearables available to shop in the stores.

While DKNY’s space draws inspiration from its spring 2022 campaign, Do Your Thing, Charles & Keith will be offering wearable versions of its most popular accessory styles, including the Koa bag.

Privé Porter is also looking to make use of its physical favourites, issuing authenticated non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of its rare handbags that will be able to be used in the metaverse.

Meanwhile, brand incubator Phygicode will be launching festival wear brand Wyld Flwr through a digital capsule inspired by the brand’s physical line.