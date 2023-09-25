DKNY reimagines logo to target the next generation

New York-based fashion label DKNY, founded by Donna Karen and part of the G-III Apparel Group, has relaunched its logo as it sets “to capture the hearts of a new generation”.

The new logo launches with the ‘The Heart of NY’ capsule collection, described by the brand as a “love letter to the streetstyle and energy of New York,” which aims to represent an evolution in the brand’s heritage to reflect the “ever-evolving spirit of DKNY and its vibrant legacy”.

DKNY ‘The Heart of NY’ capsule collection Credits: DKNY photographed by Marco Cella

The playful capsule collection has been designed to resonate with a diverse and dynamic global audience, capturing the spirit of New York street style with a range of pieces for women featuring graphic varsity influences, bold colour palettes, and 90s-inspired denim jackets and skirts reimagined for a new generation.

Other highlights include utility vests and quilt-stitched outerwear, bombers, bucket hats, and a range of footwear and bags, all with the new Heart DKNY logo front and centre.

DKNY ‘The Heart of NY’ capsule collection Credits: DKNY photographed by Marco Cella

The hope is that the streetwear and sport-inspired collection will make DKNY “more accessible and recognisable” to streetwear lovers around the globe.

“This is not just a capsule; it’s a movement to rediscover the spirit of New York through personal style and a promise to provide accessible fashion that speaks to the world,” explains DKNY in the press release.

DKNY ‘The Heart of NY’ capsule collection Credits: DKNY photographed by Marco Cella

DKNY ‘The Heart of NY’ capsule collection Credits: DKNY photographed by Marco Cella

DKNY ‘The Heart of NY’ capsule collection Credits: DKNY photographed by Marco Cella