DKNY Sport launches baseball capsule collab with MLB

Athletics are in fashion. DKNY Sport has collaborated with Major League Baseball to celebrate the American pastime sport. The partnership resulted in a capsule womenswear collection that will launch in time for MLB's opening day this Thursday.

The sport-inspired collection blends DKNY's urban aesthetic with athletic styles such as the sneaker dress, coach's jacket, cropped hoodie and leggings. Each piece is cobranded with a MLB team icon so fans of baseball teams alike can display team loyalty along with the DKNY brand style.

The collection will be available for purchase on DKNY's e-commerce site as well as the MLB site and from Macy's starting on March 28th. Items will also retail at select ballparks throughout the country. Prices for the capsule range from 40 to 160 dollars.

Global of licensed sports merchandise retailer Fanatics, has been introducing partnerships with high-end fashion brands to bring sports apparel to a different consumer-base through its "Better Brands" program. DKNY joins a portfolio of past fashion collaborators including Vineyard Vines, Dooney & Bourke, Alex + Ani , Levi’s and Herschel.