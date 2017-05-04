Dolce & Gabbana accuses Chanel of copying shoe design

It's the battle of the luxury brands as Dolce & Gabbana has taken to Instagram to call out Chanel for copying one of their shoe designs. Stefano Gabbana, one-half of the team that makes up the design duo, posted a picture on his personal Instagram this morning featuring a gold and white heeled sandal his brand did in 2014 featuring a heel modeled after a Greco-Roman column alongside a pink backless sandal that also featured a heel also modeled after a column from Chanel's Resort 2017 show yesterday.

The caption underneath the photo reads "Interessante...its just a repost." With the hashtag #Repost and the Who Did It First Instagram page also tagged. Who Did It First features products from designers side-by-side and points out their incredibly similar styles.

While Dolce & Gabbana has not made any official statement on the subject, it is clear that at least one member of the design duo isn't happy about this.

Interessante....❤❤❤ its just a repost ❤ #Repost @whodiditfirst ・・・ #WHODIDITFIRST @dolcegabbana or @chanelofficial ❔❔❔ A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 4, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Copyright and trademark law is also a very grey area for fashion. Most designs get away with similarities as long as there is a 15 percent difference from the original in question. Also, if Dolce & Gabbana were going to try and take this to court, they would also have to prove that the sale of these shoes would affect their own sales, which would be hard to do seeing as the shoe they did is from three years ago.

Chanel has released no official statement on the issue either.

FashionUnited has reached out for further comment and will follow this story as it develops.