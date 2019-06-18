Dolce & Gabbana becomes the first luxury fashion house to extend sizes

Dolce & Gabbana is the first luxury fashion house to extend its size range to 20 (22 in the UK and 54 in Europe) -- an inclusive move on the part of the brand which has been recently accused of racism because of an advertising campaign aimed at the Chinese audience.

In a statement sent to British newspaper The Telegraph, designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said: “extending our clothing size range is a tribute to women, to feminine body shapes and to beauty in its entirety… For us, it was natural to extend the sized of some clothes of our collections: we have always loved the female silhouette in every size and shape”.

The size range extension begins with the pre-fall collection, which is on sale now. Dolce & Gabbana has also pledged to start working with bigger models in its future advertising campaigns. The label has worked with plus-size models Ashley Graham and Tess Holliday in the past.

Picture: Dolce & Gabbana Facebook