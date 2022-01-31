Dolce & Gabbana is latest luxury label to scrap fur

Dolce & Gabbana is the latest luxury label to scrap the use of fur in its products.

The Italian fashion house announced Monday it is to discontinue the use of animal fur in all its collections starting in 2022.

But it said it will continue to work with master furriers on a sustainable faux fur alternative that uses recycled and recyclable materials.

“Dolce & Gabbana is working towards a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur,” said the brand’s communication and marketing officer Fedele Usai in a statement.

The announcement comes just days after Moncler said it would be phasing out the use of fur in its products.

In the past year alone, a swathe of luxury fashion companies including Kering, Neiman Marcus, Mytheresa, Canada Goose, Valentino and Oscar de la Renta have ditched fur as consumer demand for animal-free alternatives continues to grow.

Usai continued: “The entire fashion system has a significant social responsibility role that must be promoted and encouraged: we will integrate innovative materials into our collections and develop environmentally friendly production processes, while at the same time preserve artisans’ jobs and know-how otherwise in danger of fading.”