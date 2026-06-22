Dolce & Gabbana's nostalgic take on Sicily at Milan Fashion Week

Milan - Dolce & Gabbana offered a new vision of Sicily on Saturday in Milan for its spring/summer 2027 show. The collection was nostalgic, comfortable and sometimes flashy.

The Taormina man, as envisioned by the designers, wears wide linen shirts over his muscular physique. He also adorns himself with jewellery, coral and brooches, even on his sandals.

Dolce & Gabbana SS27. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

White suits and silk swimwear

His suits are white or pinstriped, with wide-leg trousers worn high on the waist by models walking to the music of “The Godfather”. His swimwear is made of blue and pink silk. The T-shirts and shirts are open-knit crochet-style in black and white, or feature lemon or postcard prints.

Some pieces in this collection, called “Vacanze siciliane”, are inspired by “the first wave of modern tourists who discovered Sicily in the 1950s and early 1960s”, the Milanese brand specified. The brand often draws inspiration from southern Italy, where Domenico Dolce was born.

Dolce & Gabbana SS27. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

“Between sea and stone, shade and sun, a typically Sicilian elegance emerges, balancing structure and spontaneity. This vision is expressed through a fluid and light wardrobe” that has been “shaped by the craftsmanship, lightness and sensuality that animate the soul of Sicily”, Dolce & Gabbana (D&G) highlighted in a statement.

After shocking some observers by featuring only White models in its autumn/winter 2026 collection, Dolce & Gabbana also cast Black models on Saturday.

Outside the Milanese theatre where the show took place, hundreds of fans cheered for Korean singer Soobin. He was among the brand's guests, along with Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski and actors Emmanuel Macchia, Michele Morrone and Taz Skylar.

The brand is drawing on its Sicilian roots as it undergoes a reorganisation, similar to many luxury groups facing declining sales.

D&G announced in mid-April that former Gucci head Stefano Cantino will replace Stefano Gabbana as the group's co-chief executive officer. He will work alongside Alfonso Dolce, CEO of D&G and Domenico's brother.

The brand is reportedly considering selling some of its Milan properties, according to unconfirmed press reports. This comes as it enters a new round of negotiations with creditors to refinance 450 million euros of debt.

Dolce & Gabbana SS27. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dolce & Gabbana SS27. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight