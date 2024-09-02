Dolly Parton launches cosmetics line with Scent Beauty

Global superstar Dolly Parton has launched her own cosmetics line 'Dolly Beauty' in partnership with Scent Beauty, following the success of her fragrance brand, in a deal brokered by IMG.

Dolly Beauty is available exclusively in the US via its own direct-to-consumer website, with the brand stating an in-store rollout will begin in 2025.

The brand launches with the Heaven’s Kiss Lipstick collection in four shades, ranging from bright red to pale pink: Jolene Red, Honey Plum, Rosebud, and Birthday Suit, all packaged in glamorous rhinestones.

The lipsticks will be joined with additional products for the lips, eyes and face throughout 2025 and into 2025, added the brand in a statement.

Dolly Beauty lipsticks Credits: Dolly Beauty by Jon Michael Design and Joshua Scott

Commenting on the launch, Dolly Parton said: “All of my life I’ve wanted to be pretty, and my new cosmetic line is going to allow me and you to be our very best. So, fly pretty, up, up and away. Enjoy!”

Steve Mormoris, founder and chief executive of Scent Beauty, added: “We are thrilled to introduce Dolly Beauty, as we believe Dolly Parton embodies many generations of women who are excited to experience this connection to one of the world’s most beloved people. Cosmetics is an obvious category for Dolly which has been long awaited by her millions of loyal fans.”