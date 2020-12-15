Dolly Parton to launch fragrance line with Edge Beauty

2020 has been a busy year for Dolly Parton, a new holiday album, making headlines for her major financial contribution to fund the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, a documentary and a Christmas movie, and now the Country singer-songwriter has signed a deal to launch her own fragrances.

Parton is teaming up with Edge Beauty, the multi-brand omni-channel platform for bespoke beauty brands, to create a line of signature fragrances set to launch in spring 2021.

The long-term licensing agreement is for creation, development and distribution of Parton’s signature fragrance in an arrangement brokered by IMG. This follows on from news in May 2019 when Parton signed a global licensing agreement with IMG to launch a lifestyle brand selling a diverse range of products including, but not limited to, fashion, jewellery, accessories, and homeware.

For her foray into fragrances with Edge Beauty, the press release explained that the products would be inspired by Parton’s own signature scent, with further details to be “revealed soon”.

“Fragrance has always played a major role in my life – I wear my own combination of scents every day,” explained Parton in a statement. “I am so excited to share this dream with my fans. Developing my own brand and scent with Edge Beauty has been an amazing experience, and I am looking forward to becoming a big part of the fragrance community.”

Steve Mormoris, chief executive of Edge Beauty, Inc, added: “We are thrilled to share a new facet of Dolly’s personality with her millions of fans and admirers. She strikes a universal chord that resonates globally in the hearts of people across all age groups and many cultures.

“The Dolly Parton franchise will be a powerhouse pillar for Edge Beauty and we are delighted to build Dolly’s brand.”

Parton is not the only music legend working with Edge Beauty, the company’s portfolio also includes branded products from fellow entertainer Cher.

Gary Krakower, vice president of licensing at IMG, Parton’s exclusive global licensing representative, said: “Dolly has always been passionate about fragrances and creating her own signature scent, so it was top of our list and we are confident we have found the perfect partner in Edge Beauty.

“Unsurprisingly, since we started working with Dolly to create her first branded lifestyle products, the response from both fans and the industry has been huge, so watch this space as there’s a lot more to come!”

The first Dolly Parton fragrance collection will launch in spring 2021.

Image: courtesy of Dolly Parton and Butterfly Records, LLC by Stacie Huckeba