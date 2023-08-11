Domino’s launches summer fashion collection

Pizza company Domino’s has launched a limited-edition capsule summer collection inspired by its garlic and herb dip.

The Garlic & Herb collection features a unisex summer shirt, a bikini and swim shorts all garnished with the iconic dip branding, as well as a plunge pool and a floating pizza box, all designed to enjoy the upcoming heatwave.

Commenting on the collection, Sam Wilson, Domino’s merch master, said in a statement: “We wanted to make a bit of a splash this summer, and with millions of Garlic & Herb Dips served a year, it’s fair to say we’re a nation that loves a dip. So, we thought, why not combine the best of both worlds and make our biggest dip ever for pizza fans to enjoy whilst eating a piping hot pizza?

“Along with the plunge pool, The Garlic & Herb Dip Collection is a sure thing to heat up your summer and is perfect for those looking to make a statement. Including those looking to enjoy a slice whilst taking a dip.”

To help launch the collection, Domino’s tapped Made in Chelsea and Love Island reality stars Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott to front the campaign, directing pizza fans to garlic-and-herb-dip-collection.com to register interest in securing an item from the collection before August 18.

Domino’s Garlic & Herb collection Credits: Domino’s