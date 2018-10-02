Donatella Versace hits back at critics

Following Michael Kors Holding’s announcement that it was acquiring Italian fashion house Versace , Donatella Versace has been receiving criticism across social media, about how the designer label could still be Italian as well as how she could still be heading up the creative direction of the brand, and the fashion designer has hit back.

On her own personal Instagram, Donatella Versace stated: “First of all, I wanted to let you know that I am not going anywhere, so for those who wanted to get rid of me, well…it ain’t happening!”

The designer, who has been quoted in the Italian press stating that no Italian companies were interested in buying Versace , added: “I also wanted to reassure you that Versace will remain Italian, Made in Italy and that it will keep its glamour, daring and inclusive attitude that has made you all love it.

“This is just the beginning of an exciting, new adventure that I hope you will live together with me!”

Michael Kors Holding acquired Versace for 1.83 billion euros (approximately 2.12 billion US dollars) and has already outlined ambitious plans to increase Versace’s global retail footprint from 200 stores to 300, as well as accelerating its e-commerce and omni-channel development, and to grow the Italian luxury house’s global revenues to 2 billion US dollars to challenge European conglomerate-owned rivals including Louis Vuitton and Gucci.