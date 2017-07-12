Donna Ida expands into lifestyle

Jean queen Donna Ida is expanding her denim and ready-to-wear contemporary womenswear brand to include lifestyle products for autumn/winter 2017.

The first lifestyle product from the denim brand is a scented candle, which has ‘I’ve Got My Eye On You’ written in Donna Ida’s signature handwriting. The luxury candle will launch in October and has a scent of tomato leaf, fig, cassis and baise wood was produced with acclaimed perfumer Azzi Glasser and is presented in a black vessel and white box.

The second candle will launch in March next year for spring/summer 2018 and is themed around an English country garden where fresh summer herbs will be the dominant notes.

Commenting on the expansion, Donna Ida Thornton said: “Donna Ida will continue to evolve as a lifestyle brand, creating hero pieces in our signature style. The essence of the Donna Ida girl is defined by her love of denim which underpins her wardrobe and her entire lifestyle.

“The simplicity of a pair of jeans is her foundation, informing the way she lives life. She enjoys touches of glamour in every part of her world. I’ve been working with the acclaimed perfume designer Azzi Glasser to make the candles and she has a wealth of experience, so I have really enjoyed the process. I love that the first one will be sexy and luxe, and the second one will be down to earth, perfectly representing the understated glamour of the Donna Ida girl.”

The candle launch will be also be joined by a nightwear collection, as the brand continues to place emphasis on rebranding into a full lifestyle offering, following the recent relaunch of the Donna Ida website, which now only features her own-brand pieces. Previously it used to stock a number of premium denim and ready to wear brands such as J Brand, Frame Denim and Paige that are stocked in her two stores in London.

Donna Ida opened its first boutique in Chelsea, London in 2006 and launched its signature brand in 2012 with a collection of high-waisted jeans. Currently, Donna Ida is stocked in her boutiques as well as in 40 UK stockists including Harvey Nichols, Hero and Bottega.

Image: courtesy of Donna Ida