Donna Ida teams up with Fran Bacon

Jean Queen Donna Ida Thornton has teamed up with designer and fashion writer Fran Bacon, who is also best known as blogger The Fashion Lift, on a three-piece collaboration that launches on September 2.

The collection, follows an Instagram Live the two did together, and includes Fran The Patch Pocket Cropped Jean in a mid blue wash called Sunshine plus two blouses, Greta in Raven and Snow White to complete the look.

Commenting on the collection, Donna Ida Thornton said in a statement: “When Fran and I did a Live on Instagram together a few months ago, I asked her, ‘if you could create your perfect pair of jeans, what would they look like'? She described in such exquisite detail, even down to the stitching on the jeans, exactly what she would create. After the Instagram Live, we decided to put the jeans into work that day, and hey presto, we’ve got Fran in Sunshine.”

The Fran The Patch Pocket Cropped Jean is a new shape for Donna Ida, a straight leg style which is cropped at the ankle and has double button and front pocket detailing, as well as the vintage-inspired ‘Sunshine’ wash.

Influencer Fran Bacon aka The Fashion Lift launches collection with Donna Ida

On working on the denim collection, Fran Bacon said: “I am incredibly excited to be collaborating with Donna, I am a huge fan of Donna Ida’s denim ranges so to have the opportunity to design my perfect jeans with Donna is a dream come true. As a former fashion buyer, I am obsessed with the perfect fit, so I focussed on cut, stretch, wash and design details to ensure the jeans are super flattering.

“The Fran Patch Pocket Cropped jeans are a straight crop leg, have double button waistband- perfect to hold the tummy in - patch pockets at the front, a nod to the 70s, and the perfectly placed pockets at the back to make ensure they are incredibly flattering on the bottom. They are a great length, just cropped at the ankle so they can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with trainers. The ‘sunshine’ wash is perfectly sun bleached, it looks ‘worn’ in a cool way and is a wash that works with any colour top and footwear.”

The two blouses that complete the collection and are the Donna Ida classic, the Greta, a long sleeved button-up lace blouse that has been reworked in new shades of Raven and Snow White that have been designed to “go perfectly” with the Fran jeans.

Bacon, added: “The Greta Blouse is the perfect partner for the jeans, elegant lace with a subtle puff at the shoulder. I will be wearing mine with everything from my jeans to dungarees to skirts or leather joggers. A great versatile piece in my wardrobe to dress up or dress down and will seamlessly take me from season to season. I am so excited to launch this capsule collection with Donna, I cannot wait to be wearing my jeans and Greta top non stop!”

The Fran The Patch Pocket Cropped Jean will retail for 185 pounds and will be finished off with a leather patch on the back with the Donna Ida x Fran Bacon stamp, while the Greta Blouse retails for 195 pounds.

The Donna Ida x Fran Bacon collection will be available exclusively from September 2 on Donna Ida’s website.

Image: courtesy of Donna Ida