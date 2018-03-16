Donna Ida x Vestiaire Collective for Belgravia in Bloom

Donna Ida is teaming up with Vestiaire Collective to celebrate Belgravia in Bloom, which this year will honour the new Frida Kahlo to coincide with the V&A exhibition.

Belgravia in Bloom is a week-long celebration where retailers in the area showcase special floral window installations, and Donna Ida and Vestiaire Collective will bring to life the Elizabeth Street boutique with the help of acclaimed florist Mathew Dickinson of Dickinson and Doris.

Donna Ida Thornton chief execrative of Donna Ida said: “It is an honour to join the retailers of Elizabeth Street to support Belgravia in Bloom and, once again, bring an exclusive experience to the area by hosting our third annual pop-up with Vestiaire Collective.

“The V&A’s Frida Kahlo exhibition will be the hottest ticket in town this year, so it is a privilege to take part, both inside and outside the Donna Ida boutique, with exclusive T-shirts designed with Alison Carmichael and an outstanding floral display from Mathew Dickinson of Dickinson and Doris.”

The floral window display will take inspiration from the Donna Ida brand as well as its spring/summer 2018 collection, including the three-piece T-shirt collection inspired by Frida’s Belgravia in Bloom designed in collaboration with hand lettering artist Alison Carmichael that feature slogans Feeling Frida, My Own Muse and Mexican Army.

Matthew Dickinson of Dickinson and Doris, explains: “The bright summer colours are all inspired by Donna, and the window display will reflect this. The concept is when you slip on a pair of Donna Ida jeans that your world comes to life and bursts forth with colour, vitality and joy."

In addition to the window display, Donna Ida will also host a week-long pop-up with the Vestiaire Collective featuring a curated edit of Frida Kahlo inspired pieces chosen from Vestiaire Collective’s fashion catalogue, including brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Vita Kin, Dolce and Gabanna and Charlotte Olympia. This will run from May 21 to May 25.

There will also be a dedicated Detox Day on May 24 from 8am - 8pm, where shoppers are encouraged to detox their wardrobes and drop off pre-owned luxury items to the Vestiaire Collective VIP concierge team.

Belgravia in Bloom takes place from May 19 to 26.

Images: courtesy of Donna Ida