Donna Karen New York relaunches with supermodel campaign

Womenswear brand Donna Karen New York, part of G-III Apparel Group, has enlisted eight iconic supermodels, including Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Karlie Kloss to star in its ‘In Women We Trust’ relaunch campaign.

The campaign, photographed by Annie Leibovitz, has been designed to mark a new chapter in both “legacy and future,” to showcase Donna Karen New York as a brand offering “timeless elegance, empowered women, and accessible luxury—tailored for today's women”.

“Symbolising the brand's epic return and relaunch, the ‘In Women We Trust’ platform is not merely a fashion campaign—it's a powerful depiction of eight iconic women who embody Donna Karan's past, present, and future,” explained the brand in the press release.

Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Amber Valletta, Shalom Harlow, Carolyn Murphy, Imaan Hammam, Karlie Kloss, and Liya Kebede, are seen wearing a crisp cotton shirtdress, a signature bodysuit, a sleeveless draped dress and a lightweight blazer, which pays homage to Donna Karen’s instantly recognisable “7 Easy Pieces,” as they evolve into a “System of Dressing.”

The Donna Karan spring 2024 campaign will roll out across the brand’s social channels, highlighting the supermodel’s individual stories. The brand will also amplify the campaign with a 360 approach across North America through a media mix of digital, print and premium outdoor.